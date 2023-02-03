Apple has announced a quarterly report that has disappointed analysts’ expectations on several fronts, and which has seen earnings and sales down on an annual basis.

The CEO’s Tim Cook-led giant’s EPS settled at $1.88 in the fourth quarter of 2022, below the $1.94 per share consensus expectation and down 10.9% year-on-year.

Revenue was $117.15 billion, lower than the $121.10 billion forecast, down 5.49% year over year.

Revenue related to iPhone sales was $65.78 billion, versus an expected $68.29 billion and down 8.17% year over year.

Mac unit revenue was $7.74 billion versus $9.63 billion expected and down 28.66% year over year.

iPad division revenue was $9.4 billion, worse than $7.76 billion expected, up 29.66% year over year.

Revenue from Apple’s other products was $13.48 billion versus an expected $15.23 billion, down 8.3% year over year.

In afterhours trading on Wall Street, Apple shares are down more than 3%.