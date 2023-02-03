Home Business Apple: fourth quarter earnings and turnover disappointing expectations. Falling stock on Wall Street
Business

Apple: fourth quarter earnings and turnover disappointing expectations. Falling stock on Wall Street

by admin
Apple: fourth quarter earnings and turnover disappointing expectations. Falling stock on Wall Street

Apple has announced a quarterly report that has disappointed analysts’ expectations on several fronts, and which has seen earnings and sales down on an annual basis.

The CEO’s Tim Cook-led giant’s EPS settled at $1.88 in the fourth quarter of 2022, below the $1.94 per share consensus expectation and down 10.9% year-on-year.

Revenue was $117.15 billion, lower than the $121.10 billion forecast, down 5.49% year over year.

Revenue related to iPhone sales was $65.78 billion, versus an expected $68.29 billion and down 8.17% year over year.

Mac unit revenue was $7.74 billion versus $9.63 billion expected and down 28.66% year over year.

iPad division revenue was $9.4 billion, worse than $7.76 billion expected, up 29.66% year over year.

Revenue from Apple’s other products was $13.48 billion versus an expected $15.23 billion, down 8.3% year over year.

In afterhours trading on Wall Street, Apple shares are down more than 3%.

See also  That's why stellantis rethinks its network

You may also like

Alphabet: quarterly no. YouTube ad revenue and Google...

QT or even the end of BTP assistance,...

Priolo, the guarantees of Goi in view of...

ECB, Lagarde: ‘do not doubt our determination to...

Assolavoro, Baroni is the new president: the Government...

Usa: jobless claims at lowest since April (183,000)

Work on the railway bridge over the Brenta...

Cnh Industrial leaves Piazza Affari: it will be...

ECB and rates, other than appeals Italy. Lagarde...

Tim: board of directors will be updated on...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy