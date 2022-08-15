Hello everyone, my name is Krypton.

Due to frequent business trips and high-intensity work some time ago, the update has been temporarily suspended for a while, so the iOS 16 beta version has not been tested for two versions, so today I will send an experience report of iOS 16 Beta 5. This time, the core update of iOS 16 Beta 5 is to add a battery percentage, and the others are basically the same as before.

Report Statement: For informational purposes only.

Update details

1. The battery percentage has been added, but due to the compact space of Liu Haiping, the numbers can only be placed inside the battery. In addition, the iPhone 11/XR, iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 13 mini are currently not supported.

2. When Apple Music locks the screen, the picture display in the upper left corner of the player becomes smaller, a real-time mini-visualization waveform is added, which can change with audio playback, play/pause, etc. There are also new animations, Dolby Atmos and lossless The display position has also been fine-tuned.

3. The “Copy and Delete” function is added to the screenshot. Just like the Mac, you can copy it directly, which is very convenient.

4. The Siri voice shutdown function has been removed, and it must be done manually!

5. Rename the shutdown page SOS.

6. The voice of the search app becomes louder, so that you can find it faster.

7. The perspective zoom function of the lock screen wallpaper has been removed!

8. New welcome interface for photos, maps, reminders, family, etc.

fix content

1. Fixed the situation that the third-party input method was delayed or stuck and returned to the built-in keyboard.

2. Others have not been encountered for the time being.

There is a problem

1. The localization of a few interfaces is not complete.

2. There is a bug in the horizontal screen of D sound.

3. Other welcome additions.

Introduction to testing

Test system: iOS 16 Beta 5.

Test content: standby, battery life, running points, background, temperature and other tests.

Tested model: iPhone 12 mini with 91% battery health.

Standby test

Endurance test

Benchmark

background test

temperature test

Update suggestion

When I posted this experience report, everyone had already updated it, haha!