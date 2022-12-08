Morgan Stanley further cut its estimates for Apple’s iPhone shipments for the fourth quarter of this year (the current quarter) by 3 million units. The decision was motivated by slower iPhone production in China, due to the various restriction measures that the Beijing government has launched in recent weeks to stem the boom in Covid infections. Morgan Stanley had already cut the outlook on Apple’s iPhone deliveries in November by as much as 6 million units. The downgrade means Morgan Stanley now expects Apple to ship a total of 75.5 million iPhones, up from its initial forecast of shipments of 85 million units.