Tonight, Apple’s official website has entered a state of maintenance.The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus yellow versions will officially start pre-orders at 9:00 tonight, with starting prices of 5,999 yuan and 6,999 yuan, respectively.

It is worth noting that the price of JD.com’s self-operated store is cheaper. The iPhone 14 Plus yellow 128GB version is priced at 6,199 yuan, and the 256GB version is priced at 7,099 yuan. JD.com is 800 yuan cheaper than Apple’s official website. The new product will officially go on sale on March 14.

Except for the color changes, the other configurations of the new versions of the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus remain unchanged. Among them, the iPhone 14 uses a 6.1-inch super retina XDR display, equipped with an Apple A15 bionic chip, a rear 12 million + 12 million dual camera, and a battery capacity of 3279mAh.

The iPhone 14 Plus uses a 6.7-inch large screen with a refresh rate of only 60Hz and a resolution of 2778×1284. It supports true-color display, is equipped with an Apple A15 bionic chip, and has a rear 12 million main camera and a 12 million super wide-angle camera. The main camera supports optical image stabilization , the battery capacity is 4325mAh.

In addition, the two new products are also equipped with car accident detection as standard. The built-in brand new high-g value accelerometer can sense violent acceleration or deceleration movements with a g value of up to 256. During your driving,The microphone will recognize the sound of a violent impact, and when an accident occurs, the phone will actively call for help and notify your emergency contacts.