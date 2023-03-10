Home Business Apple’s official website is under maintenance! The iPhone 14 yellow version is up for grabs – Kuai Technology – Technology changes the future
Business

Apple’s official website is under maintenance! The iPhone 14 yellow version is up for grabs – Kuai Technology – Technology changes the future

by admin
Apple’s official website is under maintenance! The iPhone 14 yellow version is up for grabs – Kuai Technology – Technology changes the future

Tonight, Apple’s official website has entered a state of maintenance.The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus yellow versions will officially start pre-orders at 9:00 tonight, with starting prices of 5,999 yuan and 6,999 yuan, respectively.

It is worth noting that the price of JD.com’s self-operated store is cheaper. The iPhone 14 Plus yellow 128GB version is priced at 6,199 yuan, and the 256GB version is priced at 7,099 yuan. JD.com is 800 yuan cheaper than Apple’s official website. The new product will officially go on sale on March 14.

Except for the color changes, the other configurations of the new versions of the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus remain unchanged. Among them, the iPhone 14 uses a 6.1-inch super retina XDR display, equipped with an Apple A15 bionic chip, a rear 12 million + 12 million dual camera, and a battery capacity of 3279mAh.

The iPhone 14 Plus uses a 6.7-inch large screen with a refresh rate of only 60Hz and a resolution of 2778×1284. It supports true-color display, is equipped with an Apple A15 bionic chip, and has a rear 12 million main camera and a 12 million super wide-angle camera. The main camera supports optical image stabilization , the battery capacity is 4325mAh.

In addition, the two new products are also equipped with car accident detection as standard. The built-in brand new high-g value accelerometer can sense violent acceleration or deceleration movements with a g value of up to 256. During your driving,The microphone will recognize the sound of a violent impact, and when an accident occurs, the phone will actively call for help and notify your emergency contacts.

See also  The mass production of FF91 has doubled, and Jia Yueting can neither fulfill his dream of building a car nor return to China.

Apple's official website is under maintenance! iPhone 14 Yellow Edition is up for grabs

[End of this article]If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Kuai Technology

Editor in charge: Zhenting

You may also like

Superbonus, the race for deductions does not stop:...

Brand new Honda CR-V e:PHEV launched at RMB...

What makes the bank’s problems so dangerous?

Tax reform, flat tax for all within three...

Qatar-gate, after the Turkish comes the Lebanese. The...

Silicon Valley Bank – Financial markets in turmoil...

Balneari, the Council of State rejects Meloni: no...

Federal budget 2023 and 2024: Finance Minister Lindner...

Opinions and Reviews of the Platform for Investing

Gold Weekly Review: Gold prices cover most of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy