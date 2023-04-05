Appointments, the presentation of the lists by 15 April: the purse

An Easter of passion for the Government is looming. The deadline for submitting the list for the renewal of the boards of directors of the investee companies is now imminent: according to the law, in fact, the Mef will have to send the names between 13 and 15 April. The meetings have already been called and, as required by law, the lists must be presented 25 days in advance. So we start on May 8 with Poste and Leonardo, followed by Terna the next day to close with Eni and Enel on May 10. Surprises could still be there, as well as the “covered” names that could pop up in the last mile.

At what stage is the night? The strategy is now clear. The premier, strong in electoral consensus, wants to pull the strings as far as possible and then present allies with a shortlist of names to choose from. More: yes is convinced that a revolution in companies is not necessary which – it is now confirmed – they will be the collection basins for the funds of the Pnrr.

The prime minister’s reasoning is simple: it really is better to make a clean slate and start from scratch when the funds from Europe risk stopping, also thanks to the proposals of “downsizing” that come from the majority? The declaration of the other should be read in this sense day at Vinitaly, when Giorgia Meloni spoke of merit and in-depth analysis of the most suitable profiles. On the other hand, however, Matteo Salvini is pressing, especially after the result of the regional elections in Friuli Venezia Giulia with the League raising its head after months in apnea.

Subscribe to the newsletter

