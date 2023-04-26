Home » April 25, shocking posters in Naples: Meloni and La Russa upside down
April 25, shocking posters in Naples: Meloni and La Russa upside down

April 25, Giorgia Meloni and the ministers portrayed upside down on the streets of Naples: shock threats also to the daughter of the premier

The first anniversary of the Meloni government on 25 April, which commemorates Italy’s liberation from the Nazi-fascist dictatorship, instead of uniting the country, helped create even more chaos. From North to South they followed one another demonstrations by anti-fascist collectives who have not hidden their contempt for government officials. “Yesterday against Mussolini’s fascism, today against Meloni’s neo-fascism“: so a sign a Milano, in the procession that crossed the city center to celebrate Liberation Day. Among the targets also the president of the Senate, Russia. “Ignatius goes back to schoolthe Constitution is anti-fascist”, while in another manifesto he is defined as “the second ‘caricature’ of the State”.

A Napoli, however, went a little heavier. Upside down photo of Giorgia MeloniOf Ignatius LaRussa and the Ministers of the Interior, Matteo Piantedosiand of Education and Merit, Joseph Vallettara, have appeared near symbolic places of the Resistance. On the posters, Meloni’s photo was accompanied by the words “Ready! (to ruin the country)”. On the other posters the words “Happy April 25th” were accompanied, in the case of La Russa, by the words “from the president of the nostalgic”, and in Valditara by the words “from the minister of humiliation and repression”. Finally, on Piantedosi’s photo the inscription “from the minister of deaths at sea”.

