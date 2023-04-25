According to the Turkish state news agency Anadolu, they will meet on Tuesday in Moscow i defense ministers Of Syria, Türkiye, Russia and Iran. The purpose of the visit is to rebuild diplomatic relations between Ankara and Damascus after years of conflict due to the conflict in Syria. According to the words of the Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akarthe intelligence leaders will also be present.

The meeting follows the one held on 28 December 2022 between representatives of Turkey, Syria and Russia, and will be held the day before a meeting of the UN Security Council to discuss the political and humanitarian situation in Syria: the first since Russia took over the leadership of the Council.

Cover photo EPA/TOMS KALNINS

The article April 26, 2023: in Moscow, Turkey-Syria dialogue for the normalization of relations comes from International Affairs – Foreign Policy and Economy.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

