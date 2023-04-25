Home » Immortals of Aveum explains everything seen in gameplay trailer
Technology

Immortals of Aveum explains everything seen in gameplay trailer

by admin
Immortals of Aveum explains everything seen in gameplay trailer

We’re less than three months away from Immortals of Aveum’s launch, so it’s understandable that Ascendant Studios has given us a steady stream of new information since the game’s actual launch two weeks ago. Last Thursday, the developers showed us a six-minute trailer for the game, filled with details big and small. Even after reading my preview, this might leave you with some questions, which is why the team released another video that takes a deeper dive into what was shown.

Zach Drapala and Tessachka, Ascendant’s Youtuber Channel Manager and Community Content Manager respectively, take us through the gameplay trailer while they explain what’s going on and share more about the story and the different systems in the video below Details. Let me know if you have any more questions and I’ll be sure to answer them before Immortals of Aveum launches on July 20th.

See also  Apple iPad 10 Magic Keyboard Folio vs Logitech Combo Touch Case Vergleich – Technikfaultier

You may also like

Nach “The Super Mario Bros. Movie”

Obesity & diabetes study: Lifespin cooperates with Leipzig...

NVIDIA NeMo Guardrails Open Source Software Helps Developers...

New in May 2023 at Disney Plus: “The...

The ROG Ally handheld game console weighing only...

Buy cheap Roborock Dyad Pro from €359 (04/2023)

A netizen created a picture of “Girls are...

Netflix, Disney+, Wow: Beware of these phishing scams

A netizen created a picture of “Girls are...

Xiaomi Mijia PIPI Desk Lamp Unboxing, setup &...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy