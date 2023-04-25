Home » Dukan diet with 3 fight foods: how it works
Health

Dukan diet with 3 fight foods: how it works

by admin

Zack Minor su Unsplash’s photo

The definitive Dukan method, recently in the bookstore, modifies the four phases of the famous diet and relies on three ingredients that facilitate rapid weight loss: oat bran, konjac and okara. We asked Pierre Dukan how it works. And what results to really expect

The Diet All arrives at the umpteenth turning point, with the new landing in the library of the magical formula duly revised and corrected (The definitive Dukan method, Sperling & Kupfer, 336 pages, 18.90 euros). This brings the number of titles dedicated to the famous dietary pattern, codified at the beginning of the 2000s by the French doctor, to 14 Pierre Dukan – now 81 years old – after decades of fighting obesity and diabetes in the field. This time his daughter Maya accompanies him in the enterprise, with whom he …

See also  Nostalgic arcade adventure game Arcade Paradise, Laundromat → The ultimate cool arcade room! | XFastest News

You may also like

How much will Luigi Di Maio earn as...

Studies show: Live long and healthy with meditation

Mucus in the throat: how to get rid...

France, little girl found dead in a garbage...

This really helps against the caterpillars!

«The Constitution was born where the partisans fell....

a study by a Chinese university reveals it

2,000 euros deductible in health insurance? Insurance professional...

emergency rooms and hospitals back on track

Promising malaria vaccines need modern refrigerated logistics

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy