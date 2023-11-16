Archer Aviation’s Director of Safety Says Flying Taxi Will Be on the Market in 2025

The era of flying taxis is set to become a reality in 2025, starting in the United States and then expanding to the United Arab Emirates and India. This was announced by Billy Nolen, director of safety at Archer Aviation, at the Dubai Airshow on Wednesday. The US Federal Aviation Administration is expected to approve Archer Aviation’s Midnight, a four-passenger electric plane designed for vertical take-off and landing, in 2025. The same certification is expected to follow in the United Arab Emirates, with flights scheduled to start in 2026. India is also part of the plan, with flights to begin in New Delhi, Bombay, and Bangalore, making it a “very, very important market” according to the commercial director of Archer. The aircraft is currently undergoing test flights in California and will have a range of 160 kilometers at a speed of 240 km per hour, costing between $4 and $5 per passenger per kilometer. This cost is expected to be halved in the next two to three years. The product claims to be sustainable, environmentally friendly, and silent.

