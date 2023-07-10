Are share purchases from Trade Republic and Co. becoming more expensive now?

The planned EU ban affects many investors. In his commentary, editor Philipp Frohn writes why this is misunderstood consumer protection.

Disclaimer: This podcast is not investment advice, it is for information and entertainment purposes only. The hosts or the publisher assume no liability for investment decisions that you make based on the information heard in the podcast.

***

How do you like the podcast “BörsenWoche”? Feel free to take our survey wiwo.de/zufriedenheit Participate so we can make the podcast even better.

There is also a special subscription offer exclusively for WirtschaftsWoche BörsenWoche listeners: https://vorteile.wiwo.de/bw-podcast/

Do you want to know more about investing? In the WiWo BörsenWoche you get concrete investment tips, in-depth analyzes and assessments of trends every Monday. At the heart of the “BörsenWoche” are two model portfolios, in which the focus is on investing on one’s own initiative.

The podcasts of WirtschaftsWoche

You can listen to the podcast episodes at www.wiwo.de/podcast and wherever there are podcasts:

– Directly at Spotify subscribe to.

– Directly at Apple Podcasts subscribe to.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

