Arianna Meloni and the poisonous gossip: “I had to endure this too”

The letter from the FdI deputy about her son and Arianna Meloni: “We had to put up with this too, but we have broad shoulders”

Arianna Meloni, Giorgia’s sister, breaks the silence on the political gossip that has held the stage in recent weeks. He did it by talking to The paper. The story concerns the FdI deputy Rachele Silvestri who, two weeks ago, she felt compelled to write a letter to Corriere to “put an end to the slander circulating in the chats”.

With these calumnies it was said that the son, just given birth, was from an important parliamentarian of his party, and not from his comrade Fabio. “I was forced to undergo a DNA test to protect my three-month-old son,” Silvestri said in the letter.

The Palazzo gossip and the reconstructions of some newspapers even pulled the name of Francesco Lollobrigida out of the pack, Minister of Agriculture and husband of his sister. “Yes, we also had to endure this, but we have broad shoulders,” explained Arianna Meloni.

