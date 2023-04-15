the former president of Breša burned documents | Sports

Massimo Selino has revealed that he destroyed documents during his tenure at Serie A.

Almost two decades have passed since the famous “Calciopoli” scandal, and incredible details about the management of Italian football in the middle of the first decade of the 2000s are still emerging. Now “Rai” has announced that the former owner and president of Brescia, Massimo Selino, has burned confidential documents related to his compromising actions while he was president of the association of Serie A clubs in 2006.

“Rai” investigates “Calcppoli” again, and now Selino himself has revealed what kind of chaos Italian football was in at that time and what the presidents of the clubs used to try to fix matches.

“I was trying to keep things under control, but I was collapsing! I started clearing all the crap out there, I didn’t know where to start. We had six or seven presidents who were always trying to meet with league leaders to set up a championship“, he said.

In this show, the former owner of Leeds and the controversial Italian millionaire himself admitted that he burned confidential documents!

“I had a whole container full of files: Who gave false bank guarantees, who avoided inspections… We went to the square and there was a steel trash can. I threw everything there and burned it. The financial inspection came back and they found nothing!“, said Selino.

In the next episode, it is announced that the journalists will examine the memory card handed to them by Lućano Mođi, one of the main people convicted in Calciopoli. At that time, he was one of the leaders of Juventus, and as he states, “out of 170,000 disputed conversations, only 25 refer to Juventus”.

