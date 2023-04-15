Home » Alice D’Amato gold on the parallel bars at the European Gymnastics Championships, her sister Asia silver on the vault – breaking latest news
Alice D'Amato gold on the parallel bars at the European Gymnastics Championships, her sister Asia silver on the vault

Alice D'Amato gold on the parallel bars at the European Gymnastics Championships, her sister Asia silver on the vault
Of Sports editorial team

Third medal for Alice, after the silver in the team and the bronze in the general competition. Fourth the other blue Giorgia Villa, at the foot of the podium also Marco Lodadio

by Alice D’Amato the second Italian gold at the European Artistic Gymnastics Championships underway in Antalya. After the men’s team title, Alice takes home the specialty in the asymmetrical parallelwhich comes after sister Asia’s silver on vault.

The twenty-year-old from Liguria, at her third personal medal after the team silver and the bronze in the All around, finished with 14.466, preceding the British Rebecca Downie (14.233) and the German Elisabeth Seitz (14.200). Only fourth is the other Italian Giorgia Villa (14.066), who repeats the same result obtained last year in Germany. This is the fifth medal for Italy.

Marco Lodadio also remains at the foot of the podium in his race, fourth with 14.666.

(article being updated)

April 15, 2023 (change April 15, 2023 | 15:57)

© breaking latest news

