Arrest warrant for a former Juventus champion: one year requested

Arrest warrant for Douglas Costa for lack of child support

According to ESPN citing the Brazilian source O’Globo, the eighth court of Porto Alegri in Brazil would have issued a one-year prison warrant against the ex Juventus and Bayern Munich player, Douglas Costa.

The reason would be non-payment of child support. Now, however, the footballer, currently at Los Angeles Galaxy in the American Major Soccer League, will have the opportunity to appeal.

The arrest must be enforceable within 30 days of notification of the deed, which is why his link explained why the South American playmaker is rushing to file an appeal against this mandate. Douglas Costa plays he could be arrested even away from Brazil as required by law. To the GaúchaZH portal, the athlete’s lawyer, Sérgio Queiroz, confirmed that Douglas Costa is trying to file an appeal to reverse the decision in court.

