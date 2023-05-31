Drone attack on a refinery in Krasnodar, southern Russia – TV Courier

21
A storage tank of crude oil caught fire in one refinery of oil in the region of Krasnodar, in southern Russiapresumably due to an attack con drones: Governor Veniamin Kondratyev said this on his Telegram channel. “A fire broke out on the territory of the Afipsky oil refinery. A refinery plant caught fire. A drone attack is currently considered the most plausible cause,” he added, specifying that “the fire was contained in an area of 100 square meters and there were no casualties.” The fire was soon finally extinguished.
May 31, 2023 – Updated May 31, 2023, 08:46 am
