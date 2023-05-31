Drone attack on a refinery in Krasnodar, southern Russia – TV Courier

A storage tank of crude oil caught fire in one refinery of oil in the region of Krasnodar, in southern Russiapresumably due to an attack con drones: Governor Veniamin Kondratyev said this on his Telegram channel. “A fire broke out on the territory of the Afipsky oil refinery. A refinery plant caught fire. A drone attack is currently considered the most plausible cause,” he added, specifying that “the fire was contained in an area of ​​100 square meters and there were no casualties.” The fire was soon finally extinguished.