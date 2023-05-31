Home » Drone attack on a refinery in Krasnodar, southern Russia – TV Courier
World

Drone attack on a refinery in Krasnodar, southern Russia – TV Courier

by admin
Drone attack on a refinery in Krasnodar, southern Russia – TV Courier

A storage tank of crude oil caught fire in one refinery of oil in the region of Krasnodar, in southern Russiapresumably due to an attack con drones: Governor Veniamin Kondratyev said this on his Telegram channel. “A fire broke out on the territory of the Afipsky oil refinery. A refinery plant caught fire. A drone attack is currently considered the most plausible cause,” he added, specifying that “the fire was contained in an area of ​​100 square meters and there were no casualties.” The fire was soon finally extinguished.

May 31, 2023 – Updated May 31, 2023, 08:46 am

© breaking latest news

See also  Caroline Polachek, critica de Desire, I Want To Turn Into You

You may also like

The anti-abortion laws in Poland: the heart of...

Arrivals and departures at Telimar, Mikael Methodiev is...

Thiago Wild fights with a journalist at Roland...

The top-up of the Citizenship Income arrives for...

News Udinese – The sting comes from the...

The damned of the frontier – World and...

Udinese Market | Beto-Everton all open / The...

Cristiano Ronaldo is fed up with Arabs

Thiago Wild fights with a journalist at Roland...

Albino about Tanja Savić | Fun

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy