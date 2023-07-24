Arrests Made as Police Seize Firearms at a Bar Linked to Criminal Organization ’65 Inc.’

Title: Three Alleged Members of Criminal Organization 65 Inc. Arrested in San Juan

Subtitle: Federal jury finds gang leader “65 Inc.” guilty in recent development

San Juan, Puerto Rico – In a significant blow to the criminal organization known as 65 Inc., three alleged members were apprehended earlier today by law enforcement authorities. The joint operation involved personnel from the Intelligence and Arrests divisions of San Juan and Bayamón, alongside the Motorized Unit, and took place on the premises of a bar located on Roberto Sánchez Vilella Avenue in Río Piedras.

During the operation, the Police Bureau’s press office confirmed that a dozen firearms were seized, with many of them modified to function as automatic weapons. Additionally, authorities also confiscated a cache of chargers and bullets, highlighting the dangerous potential of this criminal network.

The recent arrests follow a successful legal prosecution in June, wherein the organization’s leader, Joseph E. Pérez González, alias “Peca,” was found guilty by federal authorities for charges related to drug trafficking and violation of the Weapons Law.

The identities of the detainees have not been disclosed at this time, but the case will be referred to the prosecutor on duty to initiate appropriate legal proceedings against them. This marks a significant step towards dismantling 65 Inc., a criminal organization that has wreaked havoc in the region for an extended period.

Law enforcement agencies have intensified their efforts in recent years to combat organized crime and ensure the safety of the community. This operation serves as a testament to their ongoing commitment to eradicating such criminal networks from Puerto Rico’s streets.

Further updates regarding the investigation and any potential charges against the apprehended individuals are expected to be released shortly.

