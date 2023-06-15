Artificial intelligence in healthcare: the great promises, the first results

They range from great saving promises for humanity to much more down-to-earth, but certainly useful, advantages. It is between these two extremes that artificial intelligence is making its way, timidly, in healthcare.

On the one hand, it is helping to discover new drugs, even customized for the individual patient, to defeat the ills of the century and serious degenerative diseases. On the other, you begin to help doctors to lighten the suffocating bureaucracy, thus giving them more time for treatment and attention to the patient.