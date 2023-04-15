Artificial intelligence, Amazon’s project called Bedrock

It was just missing Amazonnow the challenge between the giants of the web is really ready for start. The e-commerce giant has joined a Google e Microsoft and is ready to fight for supremacy on technology of the future: artificial intelligence. Thursday – we read in the Sole 24 Ore – Amazon Web Services, one of the company’s units, has announced two of his language models: one designed for generate text and another that could contribute to, among other things, the customization from the research on the Web. As anticipated, a will not be released chatbot like the ones that Microsoft and Google have presented with mixed reviews.

The language models of Amazoncalled Titan– continues the Sun – have been trained on large quantities of text to summarize content, write a blog post draft or participate in question sessions e answers open. They will be made available on an AWS service, called Bedrockwhere developers will be able to draw on models built by other companies dedicated to generative AI, including AI21 Labs, Anthropic and Stability AI.

