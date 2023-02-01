Ascopiave and Iren have today completed the rationalization operation of some assets in the context of the natural gas distribution service.

Overall, the asset rationalization operation led to the recognition of a monetary adjustment equal to 3.6 million euro in favor of the Ascopiave Group based on the different expected profitability. The transaction that has just been concluded highlights the will of the two companies to rationalize the gas distribution concessions by pursuing their strategic plan based on the territorial continuity of the assets.