The singer from Medellín, Karol G, is one of the most beloved in the country. Her talent has brought the tricolor flag to the top of the most important music charts in this industry in the world, which has made our culture visible in many countries.

At the beginning of 2023, it has been the central topic of conversation in various specialized portals, this due to its recent presentations such as Calibash 2023 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, its anecdotal reception of a ‘hot-dog’ to a fan and his interest in getting RBD to travel to Colombia. In addition, it is rumored that his closest productions will include artists like Shakira and Romeo.

Regarding the latter, the artist published a photo session that would be the appetizer of her last song with Romeo Santos. “To Vary: on the beach 🔞 in the RD 🏝️ 💦💦💦 Punta Cana 🖤🖤🖤 X IF WE COME BACK Romeo Santos,” the singer commented in her Instagram post.