Business

Assicurazioni Generali continues the buyback. Own shares exceed 2% of the share capital

Assicurazioni Generali continues the buyback. Own shares exceed 2% of the share capital

Today Assicurazioni Generali announced that in the period between October 31 and November 4, 2022, it purchased 1,371,534 treasury shares, at the weighted average price of € 15.28, for a total value of 20,962,803.73. EUR.

The purchase of treasury shares in question follows what was communicated by the company last August 2 regarding the start of the buyback plan for the purpose of their cancellation.

Following the purchases made so far, as of November 4, the company and its subsidiaries hold no. 33,024,064 treasury shares, equal to 2.08% of the share capital

