Hubei added 60 new cases of local asymptomatic infections yesterday, including 22 new cases in Wuhan

Hubei added 60 local asymptomatic infections yesterday, including 22 new cases in Wuhan

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-11-08 09:12

CCTV news client report From 0 to 24:00 on November 7, Hubei Province reported 0 new local confirmed cases and 60 new local asymptomatic infections(22 cases in Wuhan City, of which 13 were detected at isolation points and 7 were detected in control areas; 17 cases in Huanggang City, of which 16 were detected at isolation points, and 1 was detected at home isolation; 14 cases in Suizhou, Among them, 2 cases were detected at the isolation point and 9 cases were detected in the control area; 2 cases in Shiyan City, including 1 case in the isolation point and 1 case in the control area; 1 case in Huangshi City, which was detected at the isolation point; 1 case in Xiangyang City , which are closed-loop control personnel returning to Hubei from Chongqing; 1 case in Xiaogan City, which was detected at the isolation point; 1 case in Enshi Prefecture, which was detected in the control area; 1 case in Tianmen City), 0 newly imported confirmed cases and new overseas imported cases. 1 case of asymptomatic infection (imported from Hong Kong, China), 0 new suspected cases, 0 new death cases, 0 cases of discharge on the same day, 40 cases of asymptomatic infection were released from medical observation on the same day (16 cases in Wuhan, 16 cases in Xiangyang) 14 cases in Beijing, 7 cases in Jingmen City; 3 cases imported from abroad).

As of 24:00 on November 7, there were 2 confirmed local cases (2 in Wuhan, both mild) and 0 suspected cases treated in designated medical institutions. There are 885 local asymptomatic infections still under centralized isolation and medical observation (477 in Wuhan, 94 in Xiangyang, 89 in Yichang, 76 in Huanggang, 48 in Tianmen, 20 in Enshi, 19 in Suizhou, There are 13 cases in Jingzhou, 13 in Shiyan, 10 in Jingmen, 9 in Huangshi, 7 in Xiantao, 6 in Xiaogan, and 4 in Ezhou).

1 case of imported confirmed cases treated in designated medical institutions was mild; 23 cases of imported asymptomatic infections were still under centralized isolation and medical observation.

In Hubei, a total of 63,927 cases have been cured and discharged, a total of 4,512 cases have died, and a total of 68,442 confirmed cases of new coronary pneumonia have been reported. There are 42,036 close contacts who are still under centralized isolation and medical observation.

