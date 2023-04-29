Home » Assicurazioni Generali: net profit of 2.821 million euro
Assicurazioni Generali: net profit of 2.821 million euro

Assicurazioni Generali: net profit of 2.821 million euro

The Ordinary Assembly of General Insurancei, chaired by Andrea Sironi, was held today and saw the approval of the financial statements for the 2022 financial year. The recorded net profit amounts to 2,821 million euros, and shareholders will receive a unit dividend of 1.16 euros for every action. The payment of the dividends will start on 24 May 2023, while the shares will be traded excluded from the right to the dividend starting from 22 May 2023.

During the Shareholders’ Meeting, the appointment of Stefano Marsaglia as a member of the Board of Directors was approved, replacing the outgoing Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone. Marsaglia will remain in office for the financial years ending 31 December 2023 and 2024. In addition, the Board of Statutory Auditors has been appointed for the period 2023-2025, made up of Carlo Schiavone (Chairman), Paolo Ratti and Sara Landini, who have been elected Standing Auditors.

