Zvezdan Slavnić broke glass in the cooperative Entertainment

Zvezdan Slavnić broke glass in the cooperative Entertainment

Zvezdan Slavnić became enraged after a conflict with his ex-unmarried wife Ana Ćurčić and created chaos on the estate in Šimanovci.

Source: YouTube/Zadruga Official/printscreen

Zadruga member Zvezdan Slavnić brutally clashed with Ana Ćurčić during the show, after which the security guards barely separated him from her and threw him out. The two of them could not find a common language, and Slavnić is in a moment of total madness started breaking windows in the reality show. He threatened Ana that he would “open his head” and did not calm down, and continued to wreak havoc on the property and break it.

Anđela Đuričić ran after him, who sided with her ex-boyfriend even though he replaced her with Majo Marinković – “Don’t give her what you gave her for 60 days, think of yourself,” Đuričić told Zvezdana, to which he did not respond attention.

To make matters even more interesting, current lover Maja also ran to help Slavnić – “I’m trying to calm you down,” she tried.

Don’t scold me, I will punish myself once more“, said Zvezdan to Maja.


Zvezdan Slavnić breaks through the Cooperative
Source: YouTube/Zadruga Official

