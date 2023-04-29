Serie A: Turin-Atalanta – Lineups – Football

A league: Turin-Atalanta. On the field Saturday at 20:45

“Lookman isn’t there yet, we hope to recover him for the next one. In the final rush you need to be at your best physically and mentally”. However, the defection of the striker on the razor’s edge from three matches due to a distraction to his right thigh does not alarm Gasperini’s Atalanta, who want to take a run-up to the certainty of Europe at Turin’s home, without losing sight of the Champions League dream , taking advantage of the double crossing between the Roman and the Milanese ones. “After all, together with them, we have the second attack in the championship. Juric’s Torino will also try to win, they are a competitor: having kept them below in the standings is our great merit. The goal is to pinch at least one team above us “, the Nerazzurri coach proclaimed the day before. The reference is to sixth-placed Inter, because amidst possible complications from the Coppa Italia-Conference (Fiorentina), the current position may not be sufficient for the purpose, net of the decisions by the FIGC and Uefa on Juventus. The fixtures are starting to call for matches: “The Turin-Spezia-Juventus triptych in one week is an important moment, but I would not say decisive. A way to verify ours in the championship final”. Roma beaten in the Monday postponement, confirmations are awaited in Zingonia.

The victory in Rome against Lazio reopened the race of the Bull: the grenades are two points behind Bologna’s eighth place and ten behind Atalanta, tomorrow’s opponents. “We only have this game in our heads, we can’t think of anything else – Ivan Juric points out – because we’re facing a great team and we want to make a good impression: we played a great game at the Olimpico, the goal is to repeat ourselves”. Buongiorno and his teammates were overwhelmed by the affection of the fans, over 2,000 on 25 April at the Filadelfia stadium: “The other day was beautiful, there were lots of children with their families – underlines the coach – and you could see that the fans they were proud of us: we want to give everyone another great satisfaction, we aim for a great season finale”.

Probable formations.

Turin (3-4-2-1): 32 Milinkovic-Savic; 26 Djidji, 3 Schuurs, 4 Good morning; 17 Singo, 28 Ricci, 8 Ilic, 13 Rodriguez; 16 Vlasic, 7 Karamoh; 9 Sanabria (73 Fiorenza, 89 Gemello, 2 Bayeye, 5 Gravillon, 11 Pellegri, 19 Lazaro, 21 Adopo, 23 Seck, 27 Vojvoda, 59 Miranchuk, 66 Gineitis, 77 Linetty). All. Juric.

Disqualified: none.

Be wary: Lazaro, Milinkovic-Savic, Sanabria, Singo.

Unavailable: Aina, Radonjic, Vieira, Zima.

Atalanta (3-4-2-1): 57 Sportiello; 2 Toloi, 19 Djimsiti, 42 Scalvini; 3 Maehle, 15 De Roon, 7 Koopmeiners, 77 Zappacosta; 88 Pasalic; 17 Hojlund, 91 Zapata. (1 Musso, 31 Rossi, 6 Palomino, 28 Demiral, 43 Bernasconi, 13 Ederson, 10 Boga, 9 Muriel). All.: Gasperini.

Suspended: none Be wary: Ederson, Maehle, Zappacosta.

Out: Hateboer, Okoli, Lookman, Ruggeri, Soppy, Vorlicky.