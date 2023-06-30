Assosomm: Michele Regina new general secretary

Michele Regina new general secretary of Assosomm

Changes in the top management of Assosomm, the Italian Association of Employment Agencies whose presidency is there Rosario Rasizza since 2013. Michael Queenformer director general of the association. takes over from Francesco Salvaggio in the role of general secretary.

Partner of NexumStp since 2019, Michele Regina has been the head of the work department of the business consultancy group. And he is also a labor consultant and speaker in order, business and academic fields, as well as a lecturer in the master’s degree in Development, management and administration of human resources at the Alma Laboris business school in Rome.

His experience has matured over the years in the role of manager in important labor intensive Italian companies. In a path that saw him first work as personnel director and, subsequently, as general manager and managing director. Michele Regina participated in the drafting of the last one Current National Collective Labor Agreement.

“Strategic position”

“I am proud of the assignment obtained in Assosomm for the objectives of the association and for what it represents in the Italian economic system – comments Michele Regina -. A reality that wants to promote the development of outsourced work in Italy, in a complex economic situation due to the pandemic. I believe that employment agencies will increasingly have a strategic position in the restart of our country. In this context, I hope to contribute effectively to the improvement of labor policies and dialogue with the institutions, thanks to my in-depth knowledge of this world and of businesses”.

“It is also important to continue, within a framework of consolidated and clear trade union relations, in spreading a good knowledge of the work of the Employment Agencies – Regina said again – in a logic of release from negative stereotypes which sees agencies as subjects carriers of precariousness. The real challenge, nowadays, is to fight to ensure that each employment contract is stipulated in accordance with the law and in compliance with collective bargaining, far from spurious chord shapes, when not in black”.

Rescue president emeritus

Francesco Salvaggio however, he remains within the Association on his own new role of President Emeritus. Salvaggio will continue to represent the voice of the association in the bilateral bodies Form.Temp, Solidarity Fund for wage integration treatments ed Ebitemp.

