ATMs blocked, chaos throughout Italy. Here are which banks give problems

ATMs blocked, chaos throughout Italy. Here are which banks give problems

ATMs blocked, disservices throughout Italy. Here’s what happened

Thousands of outages throughout Italy. This morning of Saturday February 4, many users have complained about problems with i payments e withdrawals. In fact, it would have been impossible to pay with le cartein stores and, even, even withdraw from ATMs.

Although the disservices have affected all the credit institutions to a certain extent, the surge in reports would concern, according to the “Downdetector” platform, above all the banks Unicredit e Intesa Sanpaolo.

