ATMs blocked, disservices throughout Italy. Here’s what happened
Thousands of outages throughout Italy. This morning of Saturday February 4, many users have complained about problems with i payments e withdrawals. In fact, it would have been impossible to pay with le cartein stores and, even, even withdraw from ATMs.
Although the disservices have affected all the credit institutions to a certain extent, the surge in reports would concern, according to the “Downdetector” platform, above all the banks Unicredit e Intesa Sanpaolo.
