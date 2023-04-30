Home » Auto, Stellantis gives us a cut: away 33,500 jobs. The US plan
Auto, Stellantis gives us a cut: away 33,500 jobs. The US plan

Usa, Stellantis has drawn up a plan of incentivized and voluntary exits to cut 33,500 jobs

In the United States and Canada Stellar wants reduce the workforce with an incentive plan e voluntary. The automotive group led by Carlos Tavares, as he reports firstonline.it, is planning to cut circa 33,500 workers in manufacturing plants. This was announced by the president of the Uaw union (United Auto Workers), Shawn Fain, through a post on Facebook harshly criticizing the Group’s choice.

Il president of the trade union Fain in a note he writes: “Stellantis pushes to cut thousands of jobs while raking in billions in profits, it’s disgusting. This is a slap in the face to our associates, their families, their communities and the American people who saved this company 15 years ago. Even now, politicians and taxpayers are funding the EV transition, and that’s the thanks the working class gets. Shame on Stellantis”.

While the Chief Operating Officer di Stellantis, Mark Stewarthe allegedly told employees that a review of the group’s operations “revealed that we need to become more efficient.”

