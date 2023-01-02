Recently, automobile associations in many places released the “Report on the Significant Price Increase of Automobile Network Drainage Platforms”, which has attracted attention and heated discussions.

The Hunan Provincial Automobile Chamber of Commerce first reported to the China Automobile Dealers Association that the car network drainage platform will charge a large price increase in membership fees to car dealers in 2023.

in,Autohome’s dealer membership annual fee is at least 233,700 yuan, an increase of 44%; Bitauto’s member price is 238,800 yuan, an increase of about 39%; Dianchedi is even more exaggerated, and the membership price is expected to be 255,500 yuan, an increase of 93% ;

The Hunan Provincial Automobile Chamber of Commerce made a request, requesting the China Automobile Dealers Association to interview the platform and asking it not to raise prices; requesting the dealers association to regulate the development of the automobile network drainage platform and jointly build a good market order.

It is reported that, like Automojia and Yimou.com, Dongmoudi belongs to a one-stop automobile information and service platform. Compared with the other two, the price increase of Dongmoudi is mainly due to the change of cooperation model.

At the end of August this year, Dangmoudi launched a “clue revolution” in the industry, officially launched the CPS trading solution, and plans to switch from the CPT model to the CPS model for all dealer member products across the country from 2023.

Dong Mou Di launched a CPS (pay per successful transaction) trading solution during the Chengdu Auto Show. Dong Che Di hopes that after switching to the CPS model, it can bring real and efficient transaction conversion to auto brands and dealers, and realize transactions Accurate measurement of cost.

According to an auto blogger, the scale of car companies and dealers who understand the price increase and directly choose stores to suspend cooperation is much larger than expected.Dealers of BYD, Volkswagen, BMW, Cadillac, new forces Tesla, and most of Weilai’s car companies have suspended cooperation.