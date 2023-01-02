Home Business Autohome, Daochedi soared dealer membership fee and many auto associations boycotted–Fast Technology–Technology Changes the Future
Business

Autohome, Daochedi soared dealer membership fee and many auto associations boycotted–Fast Technology–Technology Changes the Future

by admin
Autohome, Daochedi soared dealer membership fee and many auto associations boycotted–Fast Technology–Technology Changes the Future

Recently, automobile associations in many places released the “Report on the Significant Price Increase of Automobile Network Drainage Platforms”, which has attracted attention and heated discussions.

The Hunan Provincial Automobile Chamber of Commerce first reported to the China Automobile Dealers Association that the car network drainage platform will charge a large price increase in membership fees to car dealers in 2023.

in,Autohome’s dealer membership annual fee is at least 233,700 yuan, an increase of 44%; Bitauto’s member price is 238,800 yuan, an increase of about 39%; Dianchedi is even more exaggerated, and the membership price is expected to be 255,500 yuan, an increase of 93% ;

The Hunan Provincial Automobile Chamber of Commerce made a request, requesting the China Automobile Dealers Association to interview the platform and asking it not to raise prices; requesting the dealers association to regulate the development of the automobile network drainage platform and jointly build a good market order.

It is reported that, like Automojia and Yimou.com, Dongmoudi belongs to a one-stop automobile information and service platform. Compared with the other two, the price increase of Dongmoudi is mainly due to the change of cooperation model.

At the end of August this year, Dangmoudi launched a “clue revolution” in the industry, officially launched the CPS trading solution, and plans to switch from the CPT model to the CPS model for all dealer member products across the country from 2023.

Dong Mou Di launched a CPS (pay per successful transaction) trading solution during the Chengdu Auto Show. Dong Che Di hopes that after switching to the CPS model, it can bring real and efficient transaction conversion to auto brands and dealers, and realize transactions Accurate measurement of cost.

See also  Northeast Securities: Spring turmoil is still being adjusted is a layout opportunity - Xinhua English.news.cn

According to an auto blogger, the scale of car companies and dealers who understand the price increase and directly choose stores to suspend cooperation is much larger than expected.Dealers of BYD, Volkswagen, BMW, Cadillac, new forces Tesla, and most of Weilai’s car companies have suspended cooperation.

Autohome, Daochedi soared dealer membership fees, and Automobile Associations in many places boycotted

Autohome, Daochedi soared dealer membership fees, and Automobile Associations in many places boycotted

Autohome, Daochedi soared dealer membership fees, and Automobile Associations in many places boycotted

Autohome, Daochedi soared dealer membership fees, and Automobile Associations in many places boycotted

Autohome, Daochedi soared dealer membership fees, and Automobile Associations in many places boycotted

Autohome, Daochedi soared dealer membership fees, and Automobile Associations in many places boycotted

Autohome, Daochedi soared dealer membership fees, and Automobile Associations in many places boycotted

[End of this article]If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Kuai Technology

Editor in charge: Ruofeng

You may also like

It is planned to invest in the HJT...

Eni spins off biofuels and Enjoy car sharing:...

Chinese and foreign companies are talking about China’s...

Tamburi Investment Partners loses the qualification of PMI

European stock exchanges lengthen pace, Stellantis and Tim...

Leading future travel with technology Audi technology innovation...

Motor liability, sting out of 815,000 Italians. Piedmont,...

2023 | һشĿȡ½ ƶø _йҾŻ

2023 begins: here are the macro appointments

CITIC Securities: It is recommended to increase positions...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy