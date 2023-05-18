Autonomy, Foti (FdI) reassures the League: “I don’t see any problems with the bill”

Autonomy, come on Affaritaliani.it Brothers of Italy reassures the League

“I don’t know that the dossiers that the Parliament offices create have a function other than the informational one that is their own. As you know, the laws are approved by the Chambers and not by others. So I don’t see any problem whatsoever on the autonomy bill”. With these words the group leader of Fratelli d’Italia in the Chamber Thomas Foti answers the question of Affaritaliani.it on the concerns of the League for the fate of differentiated autonomy after the findings of the Senate offices.

Does the majority intend to go ahead with the bill that eliminates the ballot in municipal elections?

“Undoubtedly this proposal can be valid in the hypothesis of wanting to obtain an election that has a fairly significant popular support. In fact, if less than 60% of the people vote in the first round, whoever wins represents at least 30% of the electorate. If 30% of the people go to vote in the ballot, in the end the electoral support of the proclaimed mayor would be around 15%. Thus there is an election on an elitist basis for what – by definition – must be a direct election that favors the greatest possible participation of citizens in the decision”.

On institutional reforms, do the Brothers of Italy prefer presidentialism or the premiership?

“As per the political tradition of the right, Fratelli d’Italia has always been under the banner of a constitutional reform in the name of presidentialism. It is clear that the main form of presidentialism is the direct election of the President of the Republic, but it is not that the direct election of the prime minister is not in any case a form of presidentialism. What we want to avoid in constitutional reform of this type is that depending on where we go, the head of government or the president of the republic is the result of the intermediation of the parties and does not express the will of the citizens”.

Forward even without the opposition?

“Presidentialism is part of a government program voted by the Italians. We want to continue along the path we indicated during the electoral campaign, to give citizens more voice and government stability. It should be noted that 68 governments have followed one another in Italy with an average duration of 14 months. I hope that there will be significant moments of confrontation with the oppositions but we will not accept vetoes”.

