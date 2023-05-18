Foods (unthinkable) that doctors advise you to always keep at home to help liver function

Some foods can help the liver and doctors invite everyone to always use them to support the body in carrying out the purification functions that are essential.
The liver is an indispensable organ because it helps filtration and eliminate all that is not useful for the general functioning of the body, even guaranteeing the expulsion of all that is harmful.
A rather important function, as can be clearly seen, which manages to obtain an even more satisfactory result through the power supply. It is precisely by following a healthy and regulated diet that it is possible to support this procedure or make it more difficult. Curious to know which are those foods to always consider valid allies in this regard and which must be exploited every day?
Foods that help the liver: who would have thought
Indications on which foods to use for the liver are provided by medici e specialists, so it’s not just about products that have some generic indications for consumption but real life savers for the health of the liver and therefore of the body.
- Among the unthinkable foods is coffee. While this should not be taken in excess, a daily dose of coffee allows the liver to be perfectly healthy. The reason is simple, the liver enzymes that take care of the function improve through the intake of caffeine and therefore allow to eliminate all traces faster;
- Another ally in the kitchen is the dried fruit. Rich in healthy fats and antioxidants, it helps improve liver health and cognitive function. Good fats such as oil must be used in the kitchen, obviously without excesses and without frying but used raw. These allow you to measure blood cholesterol much better through a balanced and varied diet;
- Also mushrooms offer a valuable contribution. Thanks to their components they are able to drastically reduce those elements that flow into the liver and which must then be processed and synthesized. They make the process faster and lighter. The less effort this organ makes, the better the final result;
- The curcuma it is the only spice whose scientific value has been proven for human nutrition. This is a natural anti-inflammatory, it helps the body for nutrition and above all reduces the absorption of fats and potentially harmful elements for the body. Eaten regularly in dishes, it offers long-term benefits. The only constraint is to combine it with a fat like a little oil and a pinch of pepper to maximize its effects;
- Yogurt, live lactic ferments, kefir are to be taken every day at breakfast or as a snack. These regulate not only the intestinal tract but help the liver in its daily work and therefore also prevent the accumulation of negative bacteria within the body. Yogurt can be eaten with fruit, natural, with the addition of a little cocoa and it is tasty and truly a panacea;
- Finally we have the water which remains the best ally when it comes to health and well-being. It improves every function of the body, makes everything easier for the organs and especially the liver. You need to drink 1.5 liters to 2 liters a day, moderately and distributed throughout the day.