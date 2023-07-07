Home » Autonomy, the Pd summons Cassese: “Come and explain the four resignations”
by admin
Autonomy, for the reform Calderoli risks Cassese: “He must explain”

The reform of differentiated autonomy regional so dear to Lega is a measure a risk. Especially after that well quattro components of Expert committee wanted by the government to support the minister Calderoli they resigned. Now to end up in the crosshairs is the president of this delegation, namely the former judge of the Constitutional Court Sabino Cassese. “You can’t go on pretending nothing happened.” After the mass resignations among the experts – reads the Manifesto – the members of the Pd of the Senate Constitutional Affairs Committee ask to stop the works and summon the president of the Committee, Sabino Cassese.

