Home » Autonomy, the Senate crushes the reform: “Risk of inequality on the rise”
Business

Autonomy, the Senate crushes the reform: “Risk of inequality on the rise”

by admin
Autonomy, the Senate crushes the reform: “Risk of inequality on the rise”

Autonomy reform, the halt of the Senate: all the economic and social risks

Hard blow for the League and Minister Calderoli. The draft law on Autonomy presents some critical points. First of all, there would be a risk of economic disparities between regions. This is what we learn from a document drawn up by the Senate Budget Service, a summary of which has been published on Linkedin.

After having «sifted through» the measure the document warns: «In the case, for example, of the transfer to the regions of a substantial number of functions currently performed by the State (and of the related human, instrumental and financial resources), there would be a strong growth of the regional budget and a of the state one, col risk of failing to maintain the essential levels of services in the non-differentiated regions”.

Read also: Lega, Calderoli is on the line: “If autonomy doesn’t pass, I’ll leave politics”

The most affected would be the poorest regions, those “with low levels of revenue taxes accrued in their own territory, they could have greater difficulty in financing, and therefore in acquiring, the additional functions».

The transfer of new functions administrative to municipalitiesprovinces and metropolitan cities by the differentiated regions could “make the achievement of economies of scale fail, due to the presence of indivisible fixed costs linked to the provision of services, the incidence of which increases as the population decreases”.

The Senate rejects the autonomy reform with a post on Linkedin

After the storm that broke out, the press office specified in a note that “one provisional draftnot yet verified, on the autonomy bill was wrongly posted online. The Budget Service apologizes to the press and users for the inconvenience caused”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Promoting the system innovation of data element market construction in many places still needs to make breakthroughs

You may also like

Piazza Affari in decline, in the crosshairs the...

Munich Re optimistic about profit target

Management of migrants, an embarrassing tragicomedy

The economic operation is recovering and positive factors...

Lease the most popular cars in 2023: These...

Water yes, but in a plastic bottle. Italy...

Siemens raises sales and profit forecast again

Cannes Film Festival, Palme d’Honneur for Lifetime Achievement...

European Commission’s Latest Forecast: U.S. Economy Will Escape...

Musk on Home Office: “Laptop Class Lives in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy