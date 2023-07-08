Aviation – Germany is Europe’s largest market for air taxis

.

Berlin (German news agency) – The German market for air taxis will grow strongly in the coming years. By 2030, 300 of these means of transportation will be in operation in Germany.

This is the result of an analysis by the Unmanned Aviation Association (VUL), which the “Welt am Sonntag” reports on. The VUL is already expecting the first commercial flight in Germany next year. By 2030, the domestic market is expected to grow by more than 30 percent on average – to 167 million euros, according to the study on the German drone, air taxi and drone detection and defense market. Germany is already the largest air taxi market in Europe.

“The numbers are an important signal and show that we are leaders in this technology,” said Michael Garvens, Chairman of the Steering Committee of the Association of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (VUL). “In order for this development to continue, it is important that the requirements for the ground and air-based operation of air taxis are determined in a timely manner.” The global market is expected to grow even faster than Germany at more than 40 percent and the European market at more than 50 percent annually by 2030, according to the forecast of the VUL, an initiative of the Federal Association of the German Aviation Industry and the Federal Association of the German Aerospace Industry . The VUL study has also been examining the drone market in Germany for years.

The number of drones has therefore decreased again in the past year. There are now just over 415,000 of the devices in Germany, of which almost 360,000 are privately owned, almost half of these are toy drones with a value of 300 euros and less. The number of commercially used drones, on the other hand, continues to rise, now to 56,400 units. Their number has almost tripled since 2019. They are used, among other things, in building construction, civil engineering and road construction, in agriculture, in mining, for inspecting rails and real estate, in logistics and by fire brigades and the police.

