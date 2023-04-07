Home Business AVISO: NEOS-PK on the labor shortage. Tuesday, April 11, 10:30 a.m




with business spokesman Gerald Loacker and migration spokeswoman Stephanie Krisper

Vienna (OTS) Austria’s business location suffers from a massive shortage of specialists and workers. That affects us all. Because it means that companies cannot do their jobs, the inn remains closed or there is a lack of helping hands in the care sector. In this press conference, NEOS business spokesman Gerald Loacker and migration spokeswoman Stephanie Krisper explain what needs to be done now.



Datum: 04/11/2023, 10:30 am

Ort: NEOS Parliament Club, Presspoint 3rd Floor
Hansenstrasse 3, 1010 Vienna, Austria

Questions & contact:

NEOS Parliamentary Club
press department
0664/88782480
presse@neos.eu
(For media inquiries only.
Citizen inquiries please contact@neos.eu)

