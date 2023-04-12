BG BAU trade association for the construction industry

Berlin (ots)

The days are still cool, but the hours of sunshine are increasing. This also increases exposure to ultraviolet radiation. The professional association of the construction industry (BG BAU) provides information on correct behavior when working in the spring sun and supports its member companies in preparing and implementing the right protective measures.

Ultraviolet rays (UV rays) can already be so strong in spring that they endanger the skin. “Sunburns also occur in April,” says Bernhard Arenz, head of the Prevention Department at BG BAU. “Unfortunately, it is a widespread misconception that the sun only causes damage when it’s hot. Now is a critical time for the skin. After a gray winter, people are more likely to go outside, but the sun is often there even in April so strong that it damages the skin.” Redness and sunburn are signs that the stress was already too high. As a result, the skin ages faster and, in the long term, skin cancer can develop.

The UV index indicates how high the radiation intensity of the sun is. From a value of 3, the skin must be protected from the sun. “In April we have everything: storm, snow, clouds and sunshine, but often also UV index values ​​between 3 and 5 and more,” says Arenz. BG BAU recommends that employees in the construction industry and construction-related services who work outside a lot take appropriate measures to protect themselves from UV radiation. “If possible, avoid direct sun, work in the shade, wear long clothing and use sunscreen: These are the key points for the UV protection season between April and September.” Long trousers and tops with long sleeves, a hat with a neck scarf and UV protection goggles already cover most of the skin. When purchasing, BG BAU supports its member companies with the health and safety bonuses. All other areas, such as the nose, lower half of the face, backs of the hands and possibly the neck and ears, should be sunscreened.

Employers can also do a lot to protect employees and make work easier in the warmer months: Weather protection tents can help to shade work surfaces. BG BAU also supports these investments financially through its health and safety bonuses. Organizational solutions are also helpful, for example shifting working hours to the morning or evening hours, carrying out work depending on the position of the sun or pre-assembling elements in the shade. “Every construction project in summer is different. Thanks to the risk assessments, entrepreneurs can already take the right protective measures into account in the planning phase,” says Arenz. “So that all employees start the summer season with the right awareness, BG BAU is helping instructional offerings and many other media related to skin protection on their website. Enjoy the sun, but don’t let your skin down.”

