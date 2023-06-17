Awarded: Libertex receives the German Brand Award 2023

Online broker honored as “Excellent Brand” in the category Banking & Financial Services

Libertex is the winner of the German Brand Award in the Excellent Brands: Banking & Financial category (Image source: Libertex)

Berlin/Limassol (Cyprus), June 16, 2023 – Libertex, one of the leading online trading platforms, has been awarded the German Brand Award 2023 in the category “Excellent Brands: Banking & Financial Services”. The company, which took part in the established competition for the first time, received the award at the official award ceremony in the Verti Music Hall in Berlin on June 15, 2023. The German Brand Award is presented by the German Design Council to companies operating in Germany that their groundbreaking and effective brand work, independent projects and extraordinary campaigns have attracted attention. The online broker has already received over 40 international awards in its career, this is the first from Germany.

The German Brand Award is an independent award that is presented annually for successful brand management. The “Excellent Brands” category honors the best products and brands in the individual sectors. This year around 1,200 applications were received from companies, agencies, service providers and marketers as well as non-commercial and government organizations from all sectors. The expert committees of the German Design Council first evaluated these, then decided on admission and then determined the winners in the individual categories. Every year, around 700 guests attend the award ceremony, including brand decision-makers from large German companies, agencies and the creative industries, the trade press and the winners.

*Representative office in Munich: Libertex strengthens its position on the German market*

“We are incredibly happy and proud to have received the German Brand Award 2023, as it shows us that our work in Germany is bearing fruit,” says Michael Geiger, the German-born CEO of the Libertex Group. “With our new representative office in Munich and our partnership with FC Bayern Munich, we would like to further expand our position on the market in the future – so that we can continue to be one of the “Excellent Brands” in Germany.”

“The German Brand Award shows that our hard work is paying off,” says Marios Chailis, CMO of the Libertex Group. “All of our branding and marketing efforts are done in-house by our tireless creative team, day in and day out. Their phenomenal performance is also reflected in our current brand campaign “Push for More” with FC Bayern Munich, which was created as part of the partnership with the club.”

Nino Ilievski, Head of Brand & Creative at Libertex, adds: “It’s always fascinating for me to brainstorm with my colleagues in our internal creative studio and to see how concrete projects emerge from the many original ideas. It is a great honor that we are now being recognized for this with the renowned German Brand Award.”

*About Libertex*

Part of the Libertex Group, Libertex is an online broker offering tradable CFDs whose underlying assets are commodities, forex, ETFs, cryptocurrencies and others. Libertex also offers real stock investments.

Over the years, Libertex has received more than 40 prestigious international awards and recognitions, including Best CFD Broker Europe (Global Brands Magazine, 2022) and Most Trusted Broker in Europe (Ultimate Fintech Awards, 2021). Libertex is the official online trading partner of FC Bayern and Tottenham Hotspur, bringing together the exciting worlds of football and trading.

Since its inception in 1997, Libertex Group has grown into a diverse group of companies serving millions of customers from different countries around the world.

In Europe, the Libertex trading platform is operated by Indication Investments Ltd. operated by a Cypriot investment firm regulated and supervised by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) with CIF license number 164/12. For more information on Libertex, visit www.libertex.de

The video, which is part of the latest Libertex brand campaign with FC Bayern Munich, can here be considered.

Image source: Libertex

Part of the Libertex Group, Libertex is an online broker offering tradable CFDs whose underlying assets are commodities, forex, ETFs, cryptocurrencies and others. Libertex also offers real stock investments.

Over the years, Libertex has received more than 40 prestigious international awards and recognitions, including Best CFD Broker Europe (Global Brands Magazine, 2022) and Most Trusted Broker in Europe (Ultimate Fintech Awards, 2021). Libertex is the official online trading partner of FC Bayern and Tottenham Hotspur, bringing together the exciting worlds of football and trading.

Since its inception in 1997, Libertex Group has grown into a diverse group of companies serving millions of customers from different countries around the world.

In Europe, the Libertex trading platform is operated by Indication Investments Ltd. operated by a Cypriot investment firm regulated and supervised by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) with CIF license number 164/12. For more information on Libertex, visit www.libertex.de

Contact

Agency Fresh Fish

Anthony Buddenhagen

Prießnitzstraße 7

01099 Dresden

+49 (0) 351 563387-0



http://www.frische-fische.com