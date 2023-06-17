Podcast: Performance management in an agile environment

Tips for an open exchange about expectations and performance

In agile working environments, terms such as eye level, togetherness and trust are of great importance. At the same time, we often implicitly concern ourselves with whether, in our role, we meet the expectations of others and contribute sufficiently to the overall success of the team.

In other words, we worry about whether we are doing enough. And of course, this thinking about performance also applies to our team members.

In an agile culture, how can we make these implicit thoughts transparent and explicit to talk more openly about expectations and performance without resorting to awkward annual conversations?

This question are Florian Schneider and Jannis Steininger in the latest episode of the LinkedIn Digital Coffee audio event series. In our podcast you can hear the recording of the session on performance management in an agile environment:

