The federal police and employees of Deutsche Bahn were now dealing with a Central Franconia that was going astray – in Baden-W├╝rttemberg. The 67-year-old from Ansbach drew attention to himself at the Heilbronn main station because he yelled and hit a window. Railway employees try to calm him down, but the man remains aggressive and threatens them. He also behaves no better towards the federal police. She finally measured an alcohol level of over one per thousand and initiated proceedings.

