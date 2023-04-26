Build a modern food industry system and travel to the world with hometown “local specialties”_China.org.cn

original title:

Let the “Taste of Hometown” be famous (Policy Interpretation)

Small tea leaves are famous, with a total tea-related output value of 32 billion yuan in 2022, Anxi Tieguanyin has become a shining business card of Anxi County, Quanzhou City, Fujian Province.

More than just Tieguanyin, the industry market on the “tip of the tongue” is vast. Eleven departments, including the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, jointly issued the “Guiding Opinions on Cultivating Traditional Advantageous Food Production Areas and Local Specialty Food Industries” (hereinafter referred to as “opinions”), drawing a blueprint for the high-quality development of the local specialty food industry.

Cultivate 10 billion leaders, 100 billion clusters, and trillion industries

The opinion proposes that by 2025, the development pattern of local characteristic food of “10 billion leaders, 100 billion clusters, and trillion industries” will basically take shape. Cultivate more than 5 traditional advantageous food production areas with an annual operating income of more than 100 billion yuan, more than 25 leading and backbone enterprises with an annual operating income of more than 10 billion yuan, and create a number of nationally well-known local specialty food product brands and typical cases of local specialty snack industrialization .

Shen Chi, executive vice president of the China Food Industry Association, said that the food industry is an important livelihood industry “for the benefit of the farmers and the benefit of the eaters”. Traditionally advantageous food production areas and local specialty food industries are important development carriers for my country’s food industry It plays an important role in meeting people’s needs for a better life and helping rural revitalization. Shen Chi believes that the opinions are based on the resource endowments of various regions to achieve characteristic and differentiated development, aiming to promote the formation of a development pattern of characteristic food industry in which a hundred flowers bloom, and to cultivate new momentum for the development of the food industry.

The opinion deploys a total of 20 tasks in seven aspects: high-quality raw material guarantee, industrial cluster construction, technical equipment improvement, quality and safety assurance, characteristic brand cultivation, development mode transformation and business model innovation.

Sun Baoguo, academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering and chairman of the China Society of Food Science and Technology, said that to promote the implementation of opinions to be effective, all departments and localities should give full play to their own advantages, strengthen overall coordination, increase policy support, improve the standard system, accelerate personnel training, and closely cooperate to form work together.

Strengthen the ability to guarantee raw materials and build a modern food industry system

In Ningxia, the glistening red fruits all over the hillside have become a bunch of rich fruits.

Qi Wei, deputy director of the Ningxia Wolfberry Industry Development Center, said that as an industry with the most local characteristics and brand advantages, Ningxia wolfberry intensively processed products currently cover ten categories and more than 100 kinds, with a comprehensive output value of 27 billion yuan. From the field to the tip of the tongue, Ningxia wolfberry has realized the modernization of the entire industrial chain.

“All localities should continue to make efforts in brand building, do a good job in food safety assurance, and insist on innovation as the guide to promote the local specialty food industry chain to climb to the high end and extend to new scenes and new tracks.” The relevant person in charge of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology express.

The opinions aim at building a modern food industry system, promoting upstream and downstream coordinated efforts around the entire food industry chain, from the guarantee of raw materials for agricultural products, the construction of industrial clusters, the improvement of technical equipment, to the expansion of new formats and models of the food industry. Work deployment and arrangement, especially the establishment of three special columns for characteristic agricultural product raw material bases, local characteristic food industry clusters, and technical equipment and process improvement directions, to refine and focus on key tasks.

The vast majority of food products use edible agricultural products as raw materials. If local specialty foods want to achieve “authentic taste”, strengthening the construction of high-quality agricultural product raw material bases is the top priority. Qi Wei introduced: “As of the end of last year, the planting area of ​​wolfberry in Ningxia was 380,000 mu, the standardization rate of the base was 80%, the fresh fruit output was 300,000 tons, and the processing conversion rate reached 30%.”

“The food industry is both a conscientious industry and a standardized industry. Standardization and traceability are the focus of the food raw material supply chain.” Shen Chi said that it is necessary to carry out investigation and monitoring of agricultural non-point source pollution, implement agricultural non-point source pollution prevention and control measures, and standardize agricultural and veterinary drugs. Use of agricultural inputs such as fertilizers and feeds, promote the recycling of agricultural waste, strictly control the source of heavy metal pollution such as cadmium in the soil, and protect the ecological environment.

“We are fully committed to quality and safety, which is the lifeline for the high-quality development of the wolfberry industry.” Qi Wei said that in recent years, Ningxia’s modern wolfberry industry standard system has gradually improved, and local food safety standards such as the “Maximum Residue Limits of Pesticides in Dried Wolfberry Fruits” have been released. , The green prevention and control technology has been fully promoted, and the application rate of the green prevention and control technology for wolfberry pests and diseases has reached more than 90%. “Many goji berry companies have connected to the ‘Ningxia goji berry’ quality traceability platform, enabling traceability of the entire production process by scanning codes,” Qi Wei said.

Integrate online and offline development to expand new formats in the food industry

Recently, Zibo, Shandong launched the “Zibo Barbecue +” series of special cultural and tourism-themed products, and added a custom bus line for barbecues. “Creating a consumption scene, Zibo barbecue is a vivid practice. The opinion proposes to create a local characteristic food consumption scene integrating food tasting, cultural creativity, community communication and other functions, providing immersive, experiential, interactive and other diversified consumption Experience.” The relevant person in charge of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said.

“Currently, the food consumption scene presents a new trend, and the food industry should take a new path amidst opportunities and challenges.” Sun Baoguo said, promoting the integrated development of online and offline, embedding local characteristic food consumption elements into consumption scenes such as the night economy, and widely gathering popularity , in order to better meet the consumption demand of local specialty food.

The opinion proposes to support enterprises to consolidate cooperation with traditional channels such as supermarkets, convenience stores, and community fresh food, strengthen production and sales connection with large-scale e-commerce platforms, deepen the layout of production, distribution, sales, and service channels, and realize the depth of online and offline diversified formats fusion.

Stinky mandarin fish is a representative dish and golden signboard of Anhui cuisine. Today, through industrialized and large-scale processing techniques, Anhui stinky mandarin fish has achieved the development of the entire industrial chain. From ready-to-eat food, prepared dishes to casual cooked food, and souvenirs, orders can be placed online at any time. The stinky mandarin fish not only “swim” to the whole country, but also “swim” to the world.

Huangshan Zhenweifang Food Co., Ltd. is a leading enterprise engaged in the production and sales of stinky mandarin fish. “We started to enter the e-commerce platform in 2018. Last year, the total output was 2,100 tons, and the cumulative sales of various online platforms reached 150 million yuan.” Wang Aibing, general manager of Zhenweifang Food Co., Ltd. said.

“Promoting new formats and models of the local specialty food industry is of great significance for promoting the integrated development of the tertiary industry and upgrading the value chain of the food industry.” Shen Chi said that in the next step, all departments should adhere to innovative development, strengthen cooperation in different sectors, and conduct in-depth investigations Study the characteristics and laws of each characteristic food industry, cultivate a good industrial ecology, fully release the potential of industrial development, and promote the high-quality development of traditional advantageous food production areas and local characteristic food industries.



“People’s Daily” (version 02, April 26, 2023)

[Responsible editor: Han Yajie]