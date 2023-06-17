Home » The closest I’ve come to a Revuelto! Lamborghini Renews Partnership with Ubisoft – CarStuff
Automobili Lamborghini renewed its partnership with Ubisoft during the Ubisoft Forward live event in Los Angeles, and will feature the Lamborghini Revuelto as the protagonist vehicle in its upcoming game, The Crew Motor Fest.

At the event, with the Lamborghini Revuelto on display in flagship orange (Arancio Apodis), media and digital creators had the opportunity to discover the next chapter of the hero car that enters a new era in the new action driving formula The Crew Motorfest: Celebration All car lovers enjoy the most dynamic dynamic experience on the island of Oahu, Hawaii.

At the heart of the game is the playlist, a short series of themed activities that offer unique and exciting moments of driving. Each game is carefully designed to immerse gamers in a different world of car culture through a series of dedicated races, themed events and other unique challenges.

Event attendees had the opportunity to experience The Crew Motor Fest for the first time and drive a Lamborghini Revuelto in an in-game race event. Additionally, a playlist dedicated to Automobili Lamborghini has been created, where players can experience the evolution from the 1971 Lamborghini Miura SV to the current Revuelto, the first HPEV plug-in hybrid V12 supercar.

644547.jpg

“The Crew Motor Fest” will be released worldwide on September 14, 2023, and is now available for pre-order from the Ubisoft Store and the Epic Games Store. The game will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PC. Players can also subscribe to the game through Ubisoft+ on PC and Amazon Luna.

