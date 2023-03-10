They called it Azimut Seadeck, thus meaning a new series of boats that change the approach of boating to the sea. More “kind”, more “aware”, more in line with nature than it already was. I would add, more respectful of the environment, if you want more sustainable, even if the top management of the group and the designers who contributed to the birth of this range, like the term “conscious” more. Hence, by extension, the concept of a “gentle” yacht.

The changing world

A premise. The world is changing, boating is trying to change. It’s a question of lifestyle, it’s a question of technology, it’s a question of approaching the sea. In a nutshell. There is a growing awareness of the value of time, of the need to “extend” life (there is a neologism that brings together this orientation, fullgevity) and not just to lengthen it, which is perhaps the richest legacy that the Covid. Hence the desire for a boat, for a floating island; the sales boom. A trend that goes hand in hand with a new yacht design, more transparent, more open, brighter, more “fun”. Anyone who buys a boat wants to live it, in contact with the sea as much as possible. It seems trivial to say, but it’s not: the pleasure of being on board with family and friends increases, the aspect of exhibition, ostentation is reduced.

Added to this is a greater awareness of respect for the environment. It is conscience, culture, a change of mentality, but if you want it is also the desire not to disfigure, not to pass for a “polluter”. Anyone who buys a boat does not want to be singled out as such. Therefore, he asks for technological solutions to make his boat more sustainable.

A long route

Giovanna Vitelli, new president of the Azimut/Benetti group, crowned at the top by her father Paolo, the founder and by the board of directors, presenting the new range today in Milan, has rewound the thread of the company’s history on the pro-sustainability research front. It starts from 2006 with the diesel-electricor (Benetti Ambrosia), continues in 2008 with the fuel-cell (Azimut 50), in 2010 with the hybrid (Magellan 50), in 2015 with the low emission (the range from 15 to 40 meters), in 2020 again with hybrid engines (Benetti Luminosity) and, finally, in 2022 with the E-mode Hybrid system (Benetti B.Yond). “The Azimut Seadeck series is the culmination and synthesis of this journey”. Which intersects with the Benetti Oasis, the boat that really changed the way of seeing the boat itself: large open cockpit, the concept of “fun island”, light. “Our challenge now is to transfer the Oasis philosophy (of 34 and 40 meters, ed) to smaller boats”.

The new series

The Azimut Seadeck was conceived for the exteriors by Alberto Mancini, a former student of the IED in Turin and for the interiors by architects Matteo Thun and Antonio Rodriguez, who carry forward the concept of awareness of nature and the environment, of social responsibility design. They did it “on land”, they are now making their nautical debut. They speak of the value of “subtraction”, of “lightness and softness”, of a “gentle” design, of a “new style”.

It is the CEO Marco Valle who goes into the details of the production. “Azimut Seadeck 6 (60′) will arrive in January 2024 and will be presented at the Boat Show Dusseldorf. Then, the Azimut Seadeck 7 (70′) will follow in September 2024 and will be unveiled at the Cannes Boat Show, as will the Seadeck 8 (80′) which will arrive in September 2025. Three new boats in 20 months, that’s a big deal for us challenge”.

The idea of ​​the floating island, of the “fun island” is immediate. Large open spaces, continuity between stern, cockpit, saloon-lounge. Opening windows. It is the positive exasperation of outdoor living. So far, design and lifestyle. And then, there is the sustainable breakthrough. The head of the product, Federico Lantero, talks about it. In summary, even here. There is a reduction in consumption, through an increasingly efficient hull and a lightening of the boat, which sees the use of carbon fiber for 40% of the surface of the boat, and not just for all the superstructures. And then, the Volvo Penta Ips Pod propulsion system, which sees an inboard engine to which high performance is accredited. “The mix allows for a 30% reduction in fuel consumption compared to the wider speed range”.

Va to add the reduction of emissions, as well as noise, which translates into a saving of 40% of CO2 in a year of average use. It is achieved with the Volvo Full Hybrid propulsion system, which guarantees zero emissions in “hotel mode”, i.e. at anchor (4 to 8 hours), when maneuvering and in short-range navigation – thanks to the electric power. And again, with the use of solar panels, with an intelligent energy “recovery” system and the management of on-board energy consumption.

Last but not least, the use of a wide range of natural, recycled and recyclable materials. One above all, cork, which will replace teak: it is more sustainable, easy to repair and maintain, softer and lighter. More kind.