The day after tomorrow we take the field and now the time for the first important choices begins to arrive. We would like to remind everyone that the match in Empoli is a decisive match for the continuation of the championship and for being able to catch the last train that leads to a European qualification. In these hours, a ballot is holding the ballot that has been setting the coach’s weeks on fire since January Andrea Subtil. On one side there is the Juventus centre-forward Isaac Success, while on the other there is a talent that has just arrived and has not yet managed to show his qualities, we are talking about Florian Thauvin. Only in the next few hours will we know more about who actually will play from the first minutebut in the meantime we can already get an idea.

The largest Italian newspaper has no doubts and according to the Gazzetta dello Sport it will be there starting from the first minute again Isaac Success. Apparently the ex Watford gives Mr. Sottil more guarantees with his style of play. This will be yet another opportunity for the Nigerian striker who is still chasing his first goal in the top Italian championship. A difficult moment for sure, but one that could have the hoped-for end against Empoli. If another great opportunity awaits Isaac, we cannot say the same for the playmaker who arrived during the last winter transfer market. See also Delta virus invades many countries in the Asia-Pacific region. Who can take the lead in controlling the epidemic? -News Center-Wenzhou Net

One more piece — Per Florian Thauvin yet another segment of the race is on the horizon. Not an easy moment for the former Tigres. On Bruseschi’s training ground (according to insiders) he’s continuing to surprise, but we can’t say the same thing on the playing field. Thauvin’s season is decidedly too dull for the moment and it is hoped that he too will find new life at the Castellani di Empoli. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss the latest from the national team. A target of Udinese among the squad <<

