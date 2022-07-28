At Piazza Affari, Azimut jumped by 1.99%, which is currently at € 16.39 after presenting the accounts for the first half of 2022. Azimut closed the first 6 months with € 202 million and approved the tranche of purchase of treasury shares for a value of up to 75 million euro. In the first half of 2022 Azimut achieved revenues of € 666.2 million, an increase compared to the € 566.4 million achieved in the first half of 2021. In the first six months of 2022 Azimut achieved a consolidated net profit of € 201 million. euro, an increase compared to the 194.1 million euro achieved in the first half of 2021.

At the end of June 2022, Azimut had 52.1 billion euros under management. In the first half of 2022, Azimut’s total assets grew by 19% compared to the previous year and stood at 82.6 billion euros. The net financial position of Azimut at the end of June 2022 was positive for approximately 285.6 million euros compared to 408.5 million euros at the end of December 2021, and this taking into account the payment of the cash dividend of 1.30 per share and the dividend relating to equity investments in the first half of 2022 for a total amount of 261 million euros.