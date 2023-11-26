Ghana: priority to growth and stability

The Ghanaian government will focus on increasing the country’s economic growth in 2024, Eva Mends, director of the Ministry of Finance, said in a media briefing, explaining that the 2024 budget presented to Parliament last week focuses on growth .

Mends said the policy interventions outlined in the budget, including the series of fiscal measures aimed at supporting citizens, will culminate in growth in a stable macroeconomic environment. In his opinion, these measures will ensure that the economy gradually transitions from recovery to stability. “Our economy has turned the corner and macroeconomic indicators are moving in the right direction,” she said.

“The exchange rate has stabilized against major trading currencies and economic growth has proven robust and exceeded forecasts. We can beat our chest because our future growth prospects are brighter,” she added.

In recent years, Ghana has struggled with a severe economic collapse, with high inflation, a volatile exchange rate regime and excessive debt, necessitating a $3 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund to help the country facing its economic crisis. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

