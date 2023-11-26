Home » Ghana: priority to growth and stability
Business

Ghana: priority to growth and stability

by admin

The Ghanaian government will focus on increasing the country’s economic growth in 2024, Eva Mends, director of the Ministry of Finance, said in a media briefing, explaining that the 2024 budget presented to Parliament last week focuses on growth .

Mends said the policy interventions outlined in the budget, including the series of fiscal measures aimed at supporting citizens, will culminate in growth in a stable macroeconomic environment. In his opinion, these measures will ensure that the economy gradually transitions from recovery to stability. “Our economy has turned the corner and macroeconomic indicators are moving in the right direction,” she said.

“The exchange rate has stabilized against major trading currencies and economic growth has proven robust and exceeded forecasts. We can beat our chest because our future growth prospects are brighter,” she added.

In recent years, Ghana has struggled with a severe economic collapse, with high inflation, a volatile exchange rate regime and excessive debt, necessitating a $3 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund to help the country facing its economic crisis. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

© All rights reserved

Read the Africa and Business Zoom on Ghana’s prospects:

See also  ELTIFs: 7 tips for investing in the “funds for the rich”.

You may also like

Because the automotive sector is a disrupted sector

New “wokeness” problem with Google’s AI bot Gemini

Volkswagen postpones recovery to 2025. «Strong competition»

Internal criticism at VW: “Customers burdened with unfinished...

The Evolution of Challenger 3: Crucial Testing in...

Four more extraordinary commissioners arrive between Acciaierie and...

Baoji Municipal People’s Government Portal Hot Spots Li...

No online shopping for a month – that’s...

The Piombino steelmaking center is reborn

OceanXplorer: This billionaire ship combines media and research

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy