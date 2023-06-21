Home » Baerbock announces “reconstruction offensive” for Ukraine
Baerbock announces "reconstruction offensive" for Ukraine

Baerbock announces “reconstruction offensive” for Ukraine

Germany intends to provide Ukraine with additional humanitarian assistance of 381 million euros this year. The money is intended for generators, food and tents, for example, said Baerbock. Since the start of the Russian war of aggression, German aid for Kiev has totaled 16.8 billion euros.

In the long term, however, money is not enough, added the Foreign Minister. “We are helping Ukraine to invest in renewable energy and energy efficiency,” she said. In this way, the reconstruction of Ukraine can be shaped in a green and thus permanent and sustainable way.

