Find out what the BOD Cultural Center has for the Father’s Day weekend – EntornoInteligente

THEATER

what they believe

For a special performance, this successful show that revolves around four characters created by Argentine actor, director and playwright Roman Sarmentero: Single, married, widowed and divorced.

The renowned Venezuelan actors Marcos Moreno, rolando padilla, Karl Hoffman y Xavier MuñozFrom their marital status, they present their points of view on how they think women are, considering their beauty, their charm and even how “dangerous” they can be in a relationship.

A fast-paced comedy where laughter and laughter are guaranteed.

Function: Saturday 17 of Juneat 6:00 p.m.

CONCERT

To celebrate Father’s Day

At the request of the public, which filled the concert hall of the BOD Cultural Center on June 4, this concert returns in which tropical music, bolero and ballads are combined in a musical retrospective of Tito Rodríguez and his music.

Since 1949, the year that marks the beginning of the Puerto Rican artist’s career, this musical journey reviews the repertoire of best-known songs and the masterful works that many do not know, arranged, directed and performed by the maestro’s Big Band Andy Duranwho in this vibrant musical evening offers a heartfelt tribute to his great idol to celebrate one hundred years since his birth.

single function: domingo 18 of Juneat 11:30 a.m.

THEATER

unforgettable couple

The last performance of this delicious musical-theatrical show that takes us through the recurring encounters of a couple with serious memory problems who, using love and the songs that unite them, will try to make their way towards the memories of a life together.

Starring Liliana Melendez y Carlitos Jorgezunder the direction of Marialejandra Martinthis original piece of Ignacio Izcaray is produced on this occasion by La Caja Teatro, with the assistance of production and direction of Hernan Marcano. It has the musical arrangements of Gregory Antonetti and the music edition of Jose Alejandro de Nobrega. The choreographies are Ivan Avendanowhile the art of the bar is the creation of Rosa Helena Arcaya and the graphic design of Yosse Romero.

functions: sundays 11 y 18 of June, at 11:30 a.m.

TALLER

Dance Flamenco!

The prominent icon of Latin flamenco, Daniela Tuguesreturns to the BOD Cultural Center to offer his experience to dance professionals and students who wish to improve their technique in this genre.

Recognized inside and outside our borders as a dance professional, the bailaora will dictate the I Training Cycle for Flamenco Dance, which will consist of classes on flamenco technique and choreography for advanced, intermediate and beginners. Without a doubt, an unmissable opportunity for those who wish to sharpen their knowledge in this area. Those interested in registering can contact WhatsApp at the telephone number +58 4122679262.

dates: of the 8 of mayo al 26 of julio.

Monday y Wednesdayat 5:00 p.m.

TALLER

energizing dance

Biodanza is a methodology that uses music, movement and the group to improve the quality of life. It is very fun and easy to do, there are no choreographies and it is designed for all ages and physical conditions. Thinking about this, the renowned creator, choreographer and dancer Daniela Tugues will offer four sessions of this practice this June at the BOD Cultural Center.

More information at the BOD Cultural Center box office and through the email bailao[email protected] and the Instagram account @danielatugues.

Dates: martes of Juneat 6:30 p.m.

CONCERT

In honor of Latinos

And long live the Latinos! is an exciting musical show that seeks to honor our Latin feeling. To the rhythm of merengue, bachata, cumbia, ballad, pop, salsa, among other rhythms, Rided Kredli, marysabel fermin, Rosmir Rios y Daniel Guzman They will make the audience vibrate with their voices and their passion for our music.

Also joining the party will be the Venezuelan singer mary olga rodriguez and the musical group Cif. For her part, the Musical Band Ethics Project, made up of professionals with extensive experience, will accompany the singers and dancers on stage; Meanwhile he Atlas Vocal Ensemble will add your special touch.

This will be an evening of music, dance and celebration!

single function: saturday 24 of Juneat 5:00 p.m.

CONCERT

Cambur Pinton

gustavo hill y Juan Carlos Sanz They are two singularly dissimilar and lovingly different great friends. They have a different vision and lifestyle. Even the Venezuelan cuatro doesn’t sound the same to them in their hands because they are tuned differently. And that is precisely what this incomparable duo of artistic talents wants to share in their concert. CamburPintón / CamburTonpín.

Undoubtedly, this musical encounter will be a rich combination of mastery, sensitivity and creativity when interpreting, with our national instrument, a varied selection of emblematic themes belonging to our cultural heritage that, without a doubt, will connect us with emotions, regions, times and, especially , with the musical legacy of renowned popular cultists of all time.

single function: domingo 25 of Juneat 11:30 a.m.

THEATER

female voices

The Vagina Monologues, the work of Eve Ensler, represented by the Acting Group 80, opens the public’s eyes with respect to women. She talks about her needs, about women who suffer and have fun. It is a necessary theatrical work and that is why its success throughout the world.

The staging has nine monologues that will be masterfully interpreted by Elba Escobar, Dora Mazzone y Valentina Quintero. The Directorate is in charge of Hector ManriqueProduction is in the hands of Carolina Rincon and the assistance of Direction and Production is the work of Gisela Rojas. The costumes for this show are made of Eva Ivanyi and the lighting of Jose Jimenez.

single function: domingo 25 of Juneat 5:00 p.m.

CONCERT

music to fall in love

Orianna Rizza y Eudomar Chacon will join in a date with romantic music that will mark the reopening of the Experimental Room of the BOD Cultural Center. In addition, it will be the first time that this duo shares an unprecedented repertoire with the public, made up of compositions by both, which are influenced by pop, musical theater and traditional music.

They will interpret some songs from films and from famous performers such as Michael Bublé, Nelly Furtado, Kany García, Alejandro Sanz and Vicente García, who have marked their personal and professional relationship.

single function: Friday 30 of June, at 7:00 p.m.

CONCERT

Bolero in a feminine key

Celebrating that influence that nests with their lyrics in the Latin American collective imagination, four extraordinary Venezuelan vocalists will come together at the BOD Cultural Center to they are boleroa show that since its first edition, in 2016, has captivated the public with its enormous charge of emotion and feeling.

Floria Marquezthe aptly named Show-Woman of Venezuela; Corina Penaone of the most beautiful and versatile voices of the genre inside and outside our borders; Annae Torrealba, who conquers the audience with her sweetness and stage presence; and Betsayda Machado, considered one of the most powerful singers in Venezuela and the Caribbean; will come together in this new show, conceived and directed by the outstanding double bass player David Penain which other prominent instrumentalists such as the pianist Pedro Lopez. Teacher Cheo Hurtado will have a special role.

single function: domingo 2 of July, at 11:30 a.m.

CONCERT

intimate and disconnected

The Venezuelan singer Rodrigo Solobetter known as the Vocalist and guitarist of the Viniloversus group, he returns to Venezuela after 5 years to reunite with the local public and show his new material as a soloist.

This will be a special and unforgettable meeting, in an intimate format, in which Rodrigo will only let his guitar and voice be heard, showing his most sensitive side as an artist.

single function: martes 4 of julioat 7:30 p.m.

MUSICAL

Danza and theater hand in hand

Negrowritten by Bladimir Aguileradirected by Valentina Garrido and with the General Production of Carlos Arroyois a contemporary theatrical production that covers the incredible life of Pedro Camejo and his transformation into “Negro Primero”, through dance and acting, which will be expressed on stage to the rhythm of electronic music and Afro-Venezuelan fusions.

This show, which mixes dance and theater, features: ender machado, Victorinus Leal, Jonathan Gold, Rafael Monsalve, Maria Tellis, Daniel Jimenez y Alexander Cheeseon the performance; Betsayda Machado, Jorge Villarroel, Luis Felipe Hidalgo, Marcel Rivera, in the music; and the dancers Heysell Leal, Natasha Cadiz, Melina Di Giorgio y Lucia Danielle Ramirez.

This will be an anachronistic show, with a universal and surprising aesthetic.

functions: Friday 21 of julioat 7:00 p.m.

Saturday 22 and Sunday 23 of julioat 6:00 p.m.

CONCERT

violin virtuoso

Daniela Padrona Grammy-nominated violinist, will arrive at the BOD Cultural Center to offer a concert in which she will reunite with the Venezuelan public after seven years of absence from her homeland.

Padrón will bring the power of the themes of his productions as a soloist: Bach to Venezuela, an album in which he adapted music by the great baroque composer Juan Sebastián Bach to Venezuelan folk rhythms such as Merengue Caraqueño, Sangueo de San Millán, Joropo Llanero and even Culo’e Puya de Curiepe; and Solain which he ventures to compose and play on his violin Latin American whims made to measure without any kind of harmonic or rhythmic accompaniment.

This will be a unique and unforgettable date with a prominent Venezuelan artist who promises to continue advancing in her brilliant musical career.

single function: domingo 30 of julioat 11:30 a.m.

