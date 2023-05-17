Baia is born, a startup that leads the company with AI

Baia is born, a startup that drives the company with artificial intelligence

The global crises recent have shown the importance and the need for businesses to implement protection mechanisms in time compared to geopolitical events that can destabilize the business: exports or supply chains abroad. For the medium-small businesses however, drawing on typical intelligence analyzes and forecasts was precluded due to the huge costs.

It was born from these premises The bathroom, first Italian startup which offers companies, including SMEs, tools of market and geointelligence based on artificial intelligence, data science and network analysis. Baia carries out economic forecasts, analyzes relationships between stakeholders and identifies the most promising markets by building simulated scenarios with the probability of impact of a given event. It reduces time, reports risk factors, optimizes and protects investments. Basically thus improves the decision-making process increasing the quality of the information available.

“Bay,” he explains Aldo Pigoli, managing director and professor at the Catholic University of Milan,– is a safe and confidential place to understand geopolitical and geoeconomic dynamics, such as the war in Ukraine, the Coronavirus, climate change, and identify and monitor events capable of negatively influencing markets, supply chains and business continuity of companies”.

The startup, whose headquarters are in Sesto San Giovanni, is part of united group, leading international company in the real estate services sector, for years sensitive to the issues of technological development and risk analysis.