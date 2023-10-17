Baking and Tea Beverage Sectors Thrive in China’s Catering Industry, Report Finds

Title: China‘s Baking and Tea Beverage Industries Experience Significant Growth in 2023: Report

Subtitle: The “2023 China Catering Industry Annual Report” highlights positive trends in average store revenue and industry developments

China‘s baking and tea beverage sectors have witnessed remarkable growth with substantial increases in average revenue per outlet, according to the recently released “2023 China Catering Industry Annual Report”. Jointly published by the China Hospitality Association and Xinhuanet, the report highlights the overall positive trajectory of these industries.

The report, titled the “2023 National Catering Industry Report”, provides comprehensive insights into major trends in the Chinese food and beverage industry. It analyzes the operations and showcases case studies of high-quality development, aiming to capture the evolving landscape of the catering sector.

Specifically, the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region stands out for experiencing the highest growth in average revenue per tea beverage outlet, while Shanxi Province boasts the highest number of new tea beverage shops. In the baking industry, Hunan Province leads in terms of highest earnings per shop, while Tianjin has seen the most new baking shops.

The annual report covers various businesses, including private, state-owned, and foreign-invested enterprises, operating in formats such as full-service restaurants, hot pot, group dining, tea beverage outlets, and others. It also includes provincial and regional development indices, reflecting revenue developments and the number of outlets for specific types of food and beverage establishments.

While full-service restaurants, fast food, and barbecue sectors showed stable growth in 2022, the report highlights Hainan Province’s highest growth in barbecue restaurant revenue and Hubei Province’s record-breaking growth in the number of barbecue outlets.

Additionally, the report indicates a surge in consumer demand for pre-made meals, with sales steadily increasing. Data from Alibaba’s local life division reveals a consistent year-on-year growth trend in sales of pre-made meal products. Several regions across the country have taken proactive measures, implementing supportive policies and industry standards to promote the pre-made meal industry.

To further promote the industry’s regulated development, nearly 70 industry standards are expected to be introduced in the pre-made dishes sector in 2022.

The report also delves into the future strategic plans and business outlook of catering enterprises. The survey results reveal that branding is the top priority for companies, accounting for 73.1 percent, followed closely by supply chain expansion at 65.6 percent and digitalization at 59.1 percent.

Overall, the “2023 China Catering Industry Annual Report” presents a positive outlook for the baking and tea beverage industries, showcasing the growth potential and emerging trends within the Chinese catering sector.

